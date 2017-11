Video

Microsoft's Xbox One X is the most powerful games console in the world.

It comes equipped with a 4K Blu-ray player and can display 4K, 60 frames-per-second (fps) graphics in high dynamic range (HDR).

The console will cost £449 in the UK and $499 in the US.

BBC Click’s Marc Cieslak finds out more.

