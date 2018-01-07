A new way to study the night sky

Video

The makers of Unistellar's Evescope say it is 100 times more powerful than a normal telescope. It works by taking several pictures in rapid succession at different exposures.

But when you look through it what are you really seeing? The sky itself or just a series of images?

BBC Click's Dan Simmons tried out the tech ahead of it being put on show at the CES tech show in Las Vegas.

