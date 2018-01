Video

Wireless recharging is gaining in popularity, but most of today's solutions require a mat that is itself plugged into the mains.

But one company at the CES trade fair is showing off a solution that can pinpoint a remote device to recharge over-the-air, even when moving in a car.

BBC Click's Spencer Kelly reports.

