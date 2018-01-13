Food store AI sees what you put in basket

Video

An artificial intelligence-based system is being developed to spot what goods shoppers pick up in convenience stores so that they can be charged without having to queue at the till.

A prototype version of the technology by the San Francisco start-up Aipoly is on show at the CES tech show.

Amazon is known to be working on similar technology.

BBC Click's Lara Lewington tried it out.

Read and watch all our coverage from CES

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.