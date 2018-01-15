Time machine camera gets 'missed moments'

CES 2018: Time machine camera lets you record 'missed moments'
A wearable camera is in development that allows users to record events that have already happened.
The Roader is being pitched as having "time machine" powers thanks to its ability to start recordings 10 seconds before its record button is pressed.
The idea is to let owners capture unexpected events that would otherwise have been missed.
The Dutch company involved showed off a prototype of the device to BBC Click at last week's CES tech trade fair.
