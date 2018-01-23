The pill that 'sniffs' your intestines

Gas detecting pill could diagnose poor gut health
Researchers at RMIT in Australia have recently conducted the first human trials of a pill-sized sensor capsule which transmits live data from the intestines of patients.
The capsule can measure gas levels and transmit this information to a mobile phone app.
The researchers hope that their sensor will provide unprecedented levels of information to better diagnose gastrointestinal disorders and diseases.
