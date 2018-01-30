3D printer can change colour of objects

Video

Using their own 3D-printable ink that changes colour when exposed to UV light, a team at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) can re-colour an object

The ColorFab project, focused on plastics, could eventually enable clothes and other personal objects to be re-coloured bringing the prospect of a change of wardrobe without having to buy new clothes.

BBC Click finds out more.

