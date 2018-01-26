Media player
Slime takes over at the toy fair
Toy-makers are responding to the popularity of slime videos on YouTube with bucket-loads of DIY slime kits.
One slime-making manufacturer at Toy Fair 2018 told the BBC's Rory Cellan-Jones that it wanted to get children "off technology" and having fun again.
26 Jan 2018
