Openreach: We will move to 'ultra-fast' speeds

BT Openreach, the national broadband infrastructure provider, says it will accelerate its roll-out of high speed broadband.

It aims to install a 'fibre-to-the-premises' service for 10m properties within the next eight years, but is also calling for the support of the government and the internet companies which sell its services.

The CEO of Openreach Clive Selley told the Today programme that when the 'ultra-fast' network becomes available, customers "must" convert, and may have to pay more for the service.