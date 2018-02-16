Video
Robots compete in skiing challenge and other news
BBC Click's Marc Cieslak looks at some of the best technology stories of the week including:
- Robots get the chance to compete in a skiing competition in South Korea
- Some pig farmers in China are using artificial intelligence in the hope it will improve farming efficiency
- The search for extra-terrestrial life could be hindered by the crypto-currency mining craze, a radio astronomer says
