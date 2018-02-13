Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
AI detects Islamic State video uploads
An algorithm that can detect propaganda created by the Islamic State group has been developed by a UK firm, in conjunction with the government's Home Office.
-
13 Feb 2018
- From the section Technology
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window