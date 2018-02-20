I talk to my dead friend via app

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Replika app provides chats with dead friend
When tech entrepreneur Eugenia Kuyda's friend Roman Mazurenko died suddenly, she used a chat app to let her continue having conversations with a virtual version of him.
Listen to Eddie Mair's interview with Ms Kuyda for BBC Radio 4.
-
20 Feb 2018
- From the section Technology
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window