Smart credit card shows adverts from banks

Smart Wallet Card shows adverts from banks at MWC 2018
A smart payment card that stores multiple credit and debit account details that can be updated remotely will shortly launch in the UK, its creator has revealed.
The device can also be used to show adverts from banks.
The firm behind the product - Dynamics Inc - is not yet ready to disclose its UK launch partner.
But it revealed other details about the Wallet Card to the BBC's Leo Kelion at Barcelona's Mobile World Congress tech show.
01 Mar 2018
- From the section Technology