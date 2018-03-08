Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The smart dress with a 'sixth sense'
Lina Wassong is exploring how new creative software, tools, and electronics can be used for fashion design.
BBC Click looks at some of the clothing she has created using electronics and 3D printing including a dress with a motion and temperature sensor giving it a "sixth sense".
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
-
08 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window