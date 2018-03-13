Visual effects behind Thor: Ragnarok
Video

Al Moloney talks to Alexis Wajsbrot, the visual effects supervisor for Thor: Ragnarok. He explains how characters like the Hulk and Korg were brought to life.

  • 13 Mar 2018
