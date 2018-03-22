Media player
Meet SoFi - the soft robot fish developed by MIT
MIT CSAIL has developed a soft robot fish to swim among real fish in coral reefs and around the ocean. It can dive up to 15 metres (50 feet) and uses soft robotics to pump water through its body to propel itself forward.
Scientists hope to use it to guide aquatic life and help clean up pollution in the ocean.
