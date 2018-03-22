Meet SoFi - the soft robot fish
Video

Meet SoFi - the soft robot fish developed by MIT

MIT CSAIL has developed a soft robot fish to swim among real fish in coral reefs and around the ocean. It can dive up to 15 metres (50 feet) and uses soft robotics to pump water through its body to propel itself forward.

Scientists hope to use it to guide aquatic life and help clean up pollution in the ocean.

