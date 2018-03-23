The smart robot arm for work in space
The smart robot arm for work in space and other news

BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at some of the best technology stories of the week including;

  • Uber suspends self-driving car tests in all North American cities after a fatal accident.
  • 5G auction bidding starts in the UK. The main four mobile networks will compete with one new player to bid for a share of the newly released spectrum.
  • Researchers at Ben-Gurion University have developed a new type of robotic arm that could carry out repairs in space and pick fruit from trees on earth.

  23 Mar 2018
