How to be an eco-friendly traveller
How to go green and use less plastic when you travel

The Travel Show's Lucy Hedges looks at how you can be more eco-friendly when you travel - from re-usable water bottles and coffee cups to apps that help you stay environmentally friendly.

  • 20 Mar 2018
