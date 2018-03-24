Media player
Flying firsts: Aviation milestones throughout history
From the Wright brothers in 1903, to breaking the sonic barrier, to the first commercial flights from the UK to Australia, BBC Rewind looks back at some of aviation's biggest achievements.
24 Mar 2018
