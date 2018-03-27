Huawei tops rivals with three camera phone
Huawei P20 Pro's three rear cameras trumps rival phones

Many high-end smartphones now have two cameras on their back.

But Huawei's latest has three.

Paired with new artificial intelligence tricks, the Chinese firm believes the P20 Pro will give owners the edge when they post their snaps to Instagram and elsewhere.

