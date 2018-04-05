Trash Robot collects river rubbish
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trash Robot cleans up Chicago River's rubbish

Urban Rivers has developed a robot that collects rubbish from the Chicago River.

The robot connects to the internet allowing it to be controlled from anywhere in the world and web users can also make donations to help pay for maintenance costs.

BBC Click finds out more.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.

  • 05 Apr 2018
Go to next video: The robot jellyfish shredders