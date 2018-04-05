How Facebook data scandal unfolded
How the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data scandal unfolded

Facebook has said it now believes up to 87 million people's data was improperly shared with the political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica.

Here's what we know so far about how the controversy occurred.

