Mark Zuckerberg to appear before Congress

Facebook founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg is in Washington this week to testify before Congress. His appearance marks the first time the 33-year-old has himself appeared personally to answer questions about his company. He is expected to field questions about how Facebook handled personal data.

Dave Lee, our technology reporter, explains more.

  • 10 Apr 2018