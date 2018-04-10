Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mark Zuckerberg to appear before Congress
Facebook founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg is in Washington this week to testify before Congress. His appearance marks the first time the 33-year-old has himself appeared personally to answer questions about his company. He is expected to field questions about how Facebook handled personal data.
Dave Lee, our technology reporter, explains more.
-
10 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window