UK launched 'major' cyber-attack on Islamic State
The UK has conducted a "major offensive cyber-campaign" against the Islamic State group, the director of the intelligence agency GCHQ has revealed.
The operation hindered the group's ability to co-ordinate attacks and suppressed their propaganda, Jeremy Fleming told the Cyber UK conference in Manchester.
12 Apr 2018
