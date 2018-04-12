What Remains speechless at shock Bafta win

Media player
What Remains of Edith Finch team speechless at Bafta win
The makers of What Remains of Edith Finch were speechless after winning Best Game at the Baftas.
They told the BBC's Chris Foxx that they put their success down to their hard-working team and a bit of luck.
12 Apr 2018
