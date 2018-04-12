Hellblade: Our big risk paid off
Video

The creative director of Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice says it was a risk to make a video game about mental health.

The title won the British Game prize at the 2018 Bafta Games Awards as well as four other trophies.

Tameem Antoniades told the BBC's Chris Foxx he was delighted with the result.

  • 12 Apr 2018
