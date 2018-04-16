Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why I like my job-share with robots
As some warehouses start to roll out robots to work alongside humans, BBC Click meets an employee at an Alibaba packing centre in China to find what it is like to have non-human colleagues.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
-
16 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window