Will technology destroy our democracy?

Video

Could the spread of social media and digital technology undermine democracy? Jamie Bartlett, the author of The People versus Tech, believes it could.

He argues there is a compatibility problem between democracy and technology. Institutions and regulations - like a free press, an informed citizenry, rules about election advertising - keep democracy working. All voters get the same facts and messages.

But big data analysis will enable politicians to target voters individually with highly targeted messaging that regulators can’t easily see, exploiting people's psychological vulnerabilities.

Jamie Bartlett explains more.