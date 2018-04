Video

High resolution 3D scans of more than 25 historical sites from around the world are being released.

CyArk used cutting edge digital archaeology techniques including laser scanning and drones to capture the images which have been released by the Google Arts and Culture project.

The project coincides with World Heritage Day on Wednesday 18 April 2018.

BBC Click’s Stephen Beckett reports.

