Helmet gives firefighters 'X-ray vision'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The helmet which gives firefighters 'X-ray vision'
A device which uses augmented reality to help firefighters see through smoke has been developed.
Fitted to a helmet the C-Thru lens produces an outline of objects allowing firefighters to see what is in front of them.
BBC Click finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
-
19 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window