Shark spotting drones aid lifeguards

Video

Drones capable of detecting sharks and helping save stranded swimmers are being used by lifeguards in Australia.

The Westpac Little Ripper drones use the artificial intelligence software, Shark Spotter, to distinguish between sharks and other marine life. An on-board siren warns swimmers of a nearby shark.

Human lifeguards still need to physically retrieve those in trouble.

BBC Click's Nick Kwek reports.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick