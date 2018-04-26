The robot delivering water in rural India

Media player
The robot helping to deliver water in rural India
A robot that helps rural Indian villagers transport water is being trialled as part of a study by the University of Glasgow and Amrita University.
The customised Husky robot is remote controlled and provides instructions to villagers in their local language.
BBC Click finds out more.
