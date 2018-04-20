Media player
Meet the robots that can pick and plant better than we can
It seems there are few jobs robots can't do these days, even the most delicate jobs, like picking asparagus or potting plant seedlings.
But they're only needed because humans can't - or won't - do the work, farmers say.
BBC Click's Jen Copestake investigates the world of robo-farming.
20 Apr 2018
