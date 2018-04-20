Five things to do while waiting for VAR
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How to wait for a VAR (that's visual assistant referee) call

VAR (visual assistant referee) has been trialled in several countries.

But some football fans have complained the process takes too long.

With it being used at the 2018 World Cup, what can fans at home do while they wait for the referees decision?

  • 20 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Watch: Referees' chief Riley explains how VAR works