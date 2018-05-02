Media player
The US town banning new Bitcoin mines
Power-intensive Bitcoin mining has been eating up Plattsburgh's electricity quota and pushing up bills for local residents.
Now the local government has imposed an 18 month moratorium on commercial cryptocurrency mines setting up shop.
BBC Click finds out more.
