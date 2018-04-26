Snapchat releases Spectacles 2.0

Media player
Snapchat releases new Spectacles 2.0
Almost a year-and-a-half after the first version's launch, Snapchat has unveiled Spectacles 2.0.
The camera-enabled eyewear have new features, new colours, and a new price.
The BBC's North American technology reporter Dave Lee visited the tech firm's Los Angeles headquarters for a look.
26 Apr 2018
