The Syrian war video game
Play as a refugee in Syrian war video game

A video game has been made about the conflict in Syria.

The aim of the game is to try and get a refugee to safety in Europe.

'Bury me, my love' is mobile-based and the designer says the game aims to educate people and 'tackle real world problems'.

  • 28 Apr 2018
