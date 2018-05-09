The puppy rescued by a drone
When Milind Raj discovered a puppy trapped in a drain in New Delhi he turned to technology for a rescue. He attached a smart harness using AI to a drone. The puppy was then pulled out of the drain. Milind has now adopted the puppy and called him Lifted after the rescue.

  • 09 May 2018
