How Facebook plans to disrupt dating

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How Facebook plans to disrupt internet dating
Facebook's boss has revealed plans to launch a dating service on the social network.
But users appear unconvinced by his promise that it will be safe and private.
-
01 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window