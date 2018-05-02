Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
LG's G7 phone shuns separate speakers
LG says its latest handset's loudspeaker can play music louder and with more bass than ever before.
But will the development be welcomed by the public at large?
-
02 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window