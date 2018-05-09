Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Google assistant calls to make appointment
Google has shown off a future feature of its voice assistant - the ability to make an appointment by phone for you.
The technology was unveiled at the company's annual developers' conference in Mountain View, California.
-
09 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window