Playing fantasy football with AI

Video

Fantasy Premier League is a popular platform for football fans to compete during the season. But what if artificial intelligence could find a way of beating the human competition?

Dr Gopal Ramchurn and Dr Tim Matthews, from the University of Southampton, created Squadguru - to see if its algorithms could help a team top the leaderboard.

BBC Click’s Omar Mehtab put together his own team - but how did he fare against the AI?

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.