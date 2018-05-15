Playing fantasy football with AI

Can AI pick the perfect fantasy football team?
Fantasy Premier League is a popular platform for football fans to compete during the season. But what if artificial intelligence could find a way of beating the human competition?
Dr Gopal Ramchurn and Dr Tim Matthews, from the University of Southampton, created Squadguru - to see if its algorithms could help a team top the leaderboard.
BBC Click’s Omar Mehtab put together his own team - but how did he fare against the AI?
