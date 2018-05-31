The film you can control with your mind

Media player
The Moment: How your reaction changes this film’s plot
A film where the plot changes depending on the viewer’s brain activity has been developed by the University of Nottingham’s Richard Ramchurn.
The Moment has its world premiere at the Sheffield DocFest on 7 June 2018.
BBC Click’s Jen Copestake finds out more.
31 May 2018
