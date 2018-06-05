Media player
The robots taking on your housework
Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT CSAIL) have developed VirtualHome where artificial intelligence (AI) can learn how to do household chores.
A simulator teaches robots how to perform tasks by breaking them down into small steps and watching videos.
BBC Click finds out more.
05 Jun 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window