The High Court is set to rule on the minimum prison term that the man known as the Yorkshire Ripper must serve before he can be considered for parole.

Peter Coonan - formerly Peter Sutcliffe - is serving 20 life sentences in Broadmoor for the murders of 13 women and seven attempted murders.

The trial judge recommended he serve at least 30 years.

The Yorkshire Ripper's crimes took place across the north of England between 1975 and 1980.

This report from the BBC News archives looks back at the long hunt for Sutcliffe.