Mass horse airlift to US for World Equestrian Games
The largest airlift of horses ever undertaken has begun ahead of this weekend's World Equestrian Games in the United States.
For the British Eventing team it's the last major competition before the 2012 Olympics in London.
Daniela Relph reports from Belgium.
23 Sep 2010
