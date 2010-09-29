Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chatsworth House holding 'extraordinary' sale
Thousands of uncovered treasures alongside everyday items are to be auctioned from Chatsworth House in Derbyshire.
The stately home's sale includes objects ranging in price from £10 to £300,000, as the BBC's David Sillito discovered.
-
29 Sep 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window