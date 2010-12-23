Media player
Millions take to road and rail for the Christmas getaway
Millions of people are expected to take to the roads and railways today and tomorrow as they head away for Christmas.
With the sub-zero temperatures continuing to grip Britain, motoring organistations are warning that roads will be treacherous in many places.
The weather has also caused major disruption to those travelling by rail.
Greg Wood reports.
23 Dec 2010
