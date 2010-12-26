Video

Author Philip Pullman has welcomed news that a charity that gives free books to children will continue to receive funding.

Booktrust had been told it would lose all its £13m government funding for its bookgifting programmes in England, but ministers now say funding will continue.

Labour described the situation as a "fiasco", while some writers were angered by fears that the charity may be unable to continue.

Philip Pullman said the initiative should be "universal" and was an "important national responsibility".