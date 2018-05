Video

There is a growing number of people converting to Islam in the UK, according to a study by Swansea University.

The majority are said to be white and female, like 22-year-old Aisha Uddin.

She spoke to BBC News about how she came to change her name from Laura and follow the Muslim faith.

